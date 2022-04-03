IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle accident this morning along Becks Run Road.

Dispatchers say that someone was ejected during the crash along the 700 block of Becks Run Road.

A victim was found dead when police arrived.

Becks Run Road is closed at Wagner Road.

There is no word on when it will reopen.

