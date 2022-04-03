By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle accident this morning along Becks Run Road.
Dispatchers say that someone was ejected during the crash along the 700 block of Becks Run Road.
A victim was found dead when police arrived.
Becks Run Road is closed at Wagner Road.
There is no word on when it will reopen.
