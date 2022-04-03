By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — The Democratic candidates running for the vacant Senate seat left by retiring Senator Pat Toomey face off in a debate.READ MORE: 3 Suspects Face Charges After Death Of Officer Hit, Killed During Chase
It is taking place at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.READ MORE: Crews Prepare For $3 Million Water System Upgrade Along Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
It is beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.
U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta are taking part.MORE NEWS: 2-Vehicle Accident Along Becks Run Road Kills 1, Injures Another