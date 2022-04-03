IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta are debating at Muhlenberg College
Filed Under:Conor Lamb, Politics, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Senate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — The Democratic candidates running for the vacant Senate seat left by retiring Senator Pat Toomey face off in a debate.

It is taking place at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

It is beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.

U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta are taking part.

Lieutenant Governor Gohn Fetterman is skipping the debate.