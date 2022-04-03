By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The last intact piece of the Elrama Tavern was returned overnight to the owners.
The tavern, which had been operating for over 70 years, was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday, and the only part that had survived the flames was the tavern sign.
On Saturday, the owners went to Facebook to call upon the community for help after their sign was stolen from the premises.
Overnight, however, the sign was recovered and is now back in the owners’ hands.
Overnight, however, the sign was recovered and is now back in the owners' hands.

Since it was sawed off, they say that they will not post it back up for right now.
They thanked everyone who had helped in the search for the sign.