PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.
Just before 9 p.m., 911 was alerted to a shooting in the 500 block of Maytide Street.
Once police arrived at the home, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was pronounced dead by medics shortly after.
No suspects or arrests have been made and Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.
