By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

Police say that Oujanea Jones was last seen at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block of Glen Mawr Street.

Jones is described as 5’5″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and long black and blue braided hair.

She had last been seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

Police believe she could be in the Sheraden neighborhood.

