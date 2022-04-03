By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer accident has disrupted traffic along the Parkway East outbound.
The trailer lost control of its load around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the Church Hill exit, according to dispatchers.
A 511PA traffic camera stationed along I-376 along Rodi Road showed some of the debris:
There is no word on any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.
