By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer accident has disrupted traffic along the Parkway East outbound.

The trailer lost control of its load around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the Church Hill exit, according to dispatchers.

A 511PA traffic camera stationed along I-376 along Rodi Road showed some of the debris:

(Photo Credit: 511PA)

There is no word on any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

