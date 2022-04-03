By: KDKA-TV News Staff
(KDKA) — Looking ahead to tomorrow, West Mifflin drivers may want to give themselves extra time on their morning commute.
Crews will begin replacing an aging water main.
According to Penn American Water, work takes place on Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard from Dunlap Street to Lebanon Church Road.
PennDOT says motorists can expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The utility company says customers may experience service interruptions.
The project won’t be completed until late summer.