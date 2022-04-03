IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spotty rain showers and a few flurries (in the Laurel Mountains) will linger early evening before we dry out tonight under high pressure.

Alert: None.

Aware: Spotty rain chances each day this week. More widespread rain Tuesday evening/night.

Lows will dip near freezing and recover back closer to 50 tomorrow (still cooler than average) with a chance of a few spotty rain showers tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday’s best rain chance will come late afternoon/evening with some steadier rain later into the overnight. Temps will warm each day and we’ll hit the 60s by Wednesday.

Spotty showers stick around the rest of the week with milder temps until we cool down once again for the weekend.

