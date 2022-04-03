By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – We've got ourselves a local GRAMMY winner!
New Castle native and member of the band Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, won as part of the team on the "Soul" soundtrack.
They won the GRAMMY for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.
Reznor teamed up with Atticus Ross and Jon Baptiste to compose the score for the Disney-Pixar film.
