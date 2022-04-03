IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Soul, Trent Reznor

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) – We’ve got ourselves a local GRAMMY winner!

READ MORE: Fred Johnson, The Founding Member Of The Marcels, Dies At 80

New Castle native and member of the band Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, won as part of the team on the “Soul” soundtrack.

READ MORE: Estelle Harris, Actress Best Known For Roles In Seinfeld And Toy Story, Dies At 93

They won the GRAMMY for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Reznor teamed up with Atticus Ross and Jon Baptiste to compose the score for the Disney-Pixar film.

MORE NEWS: Tractor-Trailer Accident Impacting Traffic; Debris Scattered Across Highway

You can tune into the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards right here on KDKA, starting at 8 p.m.!