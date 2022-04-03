IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Special Election, Special Elections

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters can drop off their ballots today for this Tuesday’s special election impacting the 19th and 24th legislative districts.

READ MORE: Commonwealth Avenue In West Mifflin Reopened Following Water Main Break

The Allegheny County office building on Forbes Avenue opens at 9 a.m. today.

They have until 2 p.m. to drop off their ballot.

READ MORE: Beallsville Residents Report Mysterious Sound Of A Loud Explosion Last Night

They can also do so tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And for people who are not mail-in voters, polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, Snow Showers For Sunday

Voters will be filling the two seats vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his new chief of staff, Jake Wheatley.