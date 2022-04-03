By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters can drop off their ballots today for this Tuesday's special election impacting the 19th and 24th legislative districts.
The Allegheny County office building on Forbes Avenue opens at 9 a.m. today.
They have until 2 p.m. to drop off their ballot.
They can also do so tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
And for people who are not mail-in voters, polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Voters will be filling the two seats vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his new chief of staff, Jake Wheatley.