By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Commonwealth Avenue in West Mifflin is back open this morning.

The road reopened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were removing cones from the street this morning.

Pennsylvania-American Water Company says an 8-inch water main line broke yesterday.