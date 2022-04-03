By: Shelley Bortz

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Elderly and disabled residents of a Wilkinsburg high rise are stuck after the elevator stopped working days ago.

One woman who lives in the Wood Towers on the 9th floor said the elevator hasn’t been working since Friday.

The Wood Towers have two elevators and she said that one of the two has been out of service for a while.

Then on Friday, the only working elevator went out of service and now all of the residents, which consist of elderly and disabled people, are forced to use the stairs.

Those who cannot use stairs are essentially stranded.

Management is telling tenants the elevators will be fixed Tuesday at the earliest and that’s not even a guarantee.

Numerous tenants have reached out to the company that owns the building but have not heard back.

We have also reached out to the owner and are awaiting a response.

