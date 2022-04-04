By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SPRINGBORO, Pa. (KDKA) — One adult and three children have died in a house fire in Crawford County.
The fire occurred in the community of Springboro.
Two more people have been hospitalized and were last listed in critical condition.
The four people killed include a 65-year-old woman, two boys aged 14 and 10, and a six-month-old girl.
“You are going to see the community come together like they always do to support each other. There’s a lot of family close to them who are here in town and nearby, and a lot of community members who are already offering up help,” said Springboro Fire Chief Keith Shauberder.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.