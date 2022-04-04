PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured overnight after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
According to police, officers were called out to Webster Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot.
One was shot in the abdomen, while the other was shot in the back.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital and were last listed in stable condition.
Police say a third man showed up at a local hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the foot, telling police he was shot along Webster Avenue.
Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes unit are investigating.
