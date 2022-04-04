ARCHBALD, Pa. (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle a family was riding in northeastern Pennsylvania became submerged in water, killing a woman, authorities said.

The Jermyn woman, her husband and her two children were riding a side-by-side Saturday afternoon on private property in Archbald that is frequented by ATV riders, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported.

Chief Tim Trently of of the Archbald police department said what appeared to be a puddle was actually four to five feet deep, causing the vehicle to roll over in the water. Trently said the husband rescued the children but was unable to free his wife.

The Jermyn woman was identified Sunday afternoon by the Lackawanna County coroner as 37-year-old Jamie Uchic, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported.

After the crash, the man and his children faced a long trek on difficult terrain to seek help, and Trently said it was about 45 minutes before crews began responding at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The man and children were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Rescue crews assembled at Aylesworth Park, and friends and family members of the victim also gathered at the park, sobbing and embracing, the newspaper reported. Authorities said the victim’s body was recovered by about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

