PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal rescue officials in Westmoreland County discovered 70 cats in a trailer after getting a call about the situation.

According to officials, they got word of the situation from the animals’ owners, who told them that they were overwhelmed and needed help.

Jennifer Johnson led members of the 9th Life Rescue Center team to remove the cats living inside the home in Hempfield Township. The humane officer said nearly all of the cats have some type of medical issue, including many with serious ones.

“Initial estimate was 20 cats in total,” Johnson said. “We went in and there was 70. You moved a dresser, there were 10 kittens under it. You moved a bed, there were 15 cats scattering.”

Rescuers said the conditions inside the trailer were deplorable. There were cat feces everywhere, and the smell of urine was so powerful that Johnson said it hit you like a punch to the face as soon as you walked in.

The cats are being medically evaluated before they are put up for adoption. Because the owners reached out for help, it is likely they won’t face charges.

Johnson said the cost to get the cats healthy is going to cost several thousands of dollars. Click here to make a donation or adopt a cat.