By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kinds of Disney-branded hand sanitizer have been recalled due to ingredient concerns.
The FDA says the maker Best Brands found the sanitizers with Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda on the front of the packaging may contain benzene or menthol.
Benzene is a carcinogen and menthol exposure can cause health issues.
So far, there have been no complaints.
If you have an affected product, you’re advised to throw it away. For more information on affected products, click here.