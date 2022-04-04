PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — April is Fair Housing Month, and the city of Pittsburgh has big plans.

Leaders in the city said this year they are pushing harder than ever to bring equal opportunities and fair housing to residents.

On Monday, elected officials and advocates discussed their commitment to furthering fair housing initiatives in Pittsburgh. One of those people was advocate Leilani Farha, who previously served under the United Nations while fighting for adequate housing.

The city, along with Pitt’s Global Studies Center, has brought her here to speak with local government leaders and share some public lectures about how to further secure people’s rights to live, rent and buy homes without discrimination based on race, color, nationality, sex, religion, family status or disability.

Last year, the U.S. government received more than 8,500 complaints about discrimination in housing, commonly regarding race and disability.

Here in Pittsburgh, experts said we are not doing enough to keep minorities from leaving.

“I’m really fearful that Pittsburgh will soon not look like the city you once knew. That is already happening with the displacement of African Americans. Now, you have a window of opportunity,” Farha said.

Some of that work is already in progress. On Tuesday, city council is holding a public hearing about the expansion of inclusionary zoning.