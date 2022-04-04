By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The handyman who is charged in the disappearance and death of a Whitehall woman in 2019 appeared in court Monday to enter a plea.READ MORE: Whitehall Woman’s Death Officially Ruled A Homicide
Douglas Berry pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, burglary, theft and other charges for the death of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld.
In exchange for his plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to a sentence 17-40 years in prison.READ MORE: Human Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified, Police Say They Are That Of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, Woman Missing From Whitehall For A Year
Wiesenfield went missing in April of 2019. A year later, her remains were found in a garbage bag in Plum.
Berry worked as Wisenenfeld’s handyman. Police said they linked him to the case through her stolen ATM card.
Detectives also found a loaded gun inside Berry’s Liberty Borough home and Wiesenfeld’s cell phone on the South Side. Detectives think Berry may have used the phone after she disappeared, investigators said.MORE NEWS: Handyman Douglas Berry Charged With Criminal Homicide In Elizabeth Wiesenfeld's Disappearance
Allegheny County police lead the investigation.