CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Elizabeth Wiesenfield went missing in April of 2019 and her remains were found a year later.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Douglas Berry, Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, Homicide Investigation, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Whitehall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The handyman who is charged in the disappearance and death of a Whitehall woman in 2019 appeared in court Monday to enter a plea.

READ MORE: Whitehall Woman’s Death Officially Ruled A Homicide

Douglas Berry pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, burglary, theft and other charges for the death of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld.

L: Elizabeth Wiesenfeld (Photos Courtesy: Allegheny County Police); R: Douglas Berry (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)

In exchange for his plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to a sentence 17-40 years in prison.

READ MORE: Human Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified, Police Say They Are That Of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, Woman Missing From Whitehall For A Year

Wiesenfield went missing in April of 2019. A year later, her remains were found in a garbage bag in Plum.

Berry worked as Wisenenfeld’s handyman. Police said they linked him to the case through her stolen ATM card.

Detectives also found a loaded gun inside Berry’s Liberty Borough home and Wiesenfeld’s cell phone on the South Side. Detectives think Berry may have used the phone after she disappeared, investigators said.

MORE NEWS: Handyman Douglas Berry Charged With Criminal Homicide In Elizabeth Wiesenfeld's Disappearance

Allegheny County police lead the investigation.