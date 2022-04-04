PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured overnight after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

According to police, officers were called out to Webster Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday for eight rounds fired.

“I heard them,” said Hill District resident Leonard Stevenson. “But I thought they were firecrackers when I heard them. I just kept on watching the game.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One was shot in the abdomen, while the other was shot in the back.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Police say a third man showed up at a local hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the foot, telling police he was shot along Webster Avenue.

Stevenson said he’s used to hearing the gunfire, after living in the hill district for 10 years.

“It’s just the way it is,” said Stevenson. “It’s just the sign of the times.”

This is just the latest in a recent string of violence in the neighborhood. Just this past Friday, a mother is accused of stabbing her two children. There were also two deadly shootings last month, among other incidents.

“Why does it have to be like that?” said Stevenson. “Regardless of what a person does to you, you have no right to take their life.”

Stevenson doesn’t know what the best solutions may be but hopes the violence stops.

“The name of the game is live as long as you possibly can,” said Stevenson. “I want to live to be 100-something years old. Just have to be aware of your surroundings and mind your own business. People are evil now.”

Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes unit are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.