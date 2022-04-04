By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawsuit has been filed over the death of Jim Rogers.
Rogers died after being tased by Pittsburgh police officers in Bloomfield in October. The lawsuit names the city and the officers involved.
The lawsuit says Rogers died as a result of "excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary force." It also argues that Rogers' civil rights were violated.
Five officers were fired over their involvement.