PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greenfield man has been charged with attempted homicide after police said he shot at two sheriff’s deputies last month.

Weeks after the bizarre chase and shootout shook a normally quiet Squirrel Hil neighborhood, police have charged 34-year-old Nicholas Wayne Nau with a litany of crimes, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and assault of law enforcement officers.

The incident began on the night of March 10, when police say two men on ATVs circled the two sheriff’s deputies in an unmarked car. The deputies chased the men up Beechwood Boulevard when one pulled off on the sidewalk and began firing at the deputies as they stepped out of their car. A gun battle ensued, though no one involved was injured.

“With the amount of shots fired between the suspect and the deputies, it was that there was very uncommon that there was no property damage or no injury,” Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said.

Nau has a lengthy criminal record stretching back more than a decade. He is in the Allegheny County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment and will likely stay until he faces trial.