By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Want to be in a movie? You have a chance to make that dream a reality.
Paid extras are needed for the movie "Unsinkable" about the real-life legal inquiry into the sinking of the Titanic.
Filmmakers need extras for people 21 and over to play cops, reporters and high society men and women in 1912.
Filming takes place downtown next Monday through Wednesday.
To apply for consideration, click here.