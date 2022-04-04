By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates open their 22nd season of baseball next week at PNC Park, and the ballpark is getting some new features and amenities for the summer.

All of it will be unveiled to fans at the Home Opener on April 12, against the Chicago Cubs.

The new features include food stands, places to eat, a kids’ play area, a lounge and more.

Renovations have turned the old gameday security building into The Bullpen. It’s a gathering spot for fans with drink rails, seating, TVs and a great view of the field.

The kids’ play area in right field got an update. It now has life-sized bobbleheads, a climber shaped like a pirate ship and more.

Above the Center Field fenceline, the Bucs have added a new hangout called The Landing. It offers great views of the field, the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the downtown skyline.

Closer to the field, the picnic park has been updated with new lighting and landscaping, and new a new display honoring retired players with their numbers.

The patio in the bleachers’ section is newly renovated, too. And, of course there will be new food along the Riverwalk area.

For a more detailed look at the changes, visit the Pirates’ website here.