PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a second shooting in as many weeks, business owners on Pittsburgh’s South Side are asking the city to step in before things get any worse.

After a lull, the shootings and stabbings are back on the South Side and once again, business owners and residents are demanding action.

“Every weekend is like a riot-like atmosphere down here in the South Side. Shootings, violence, drug deals,” said bar owner Rich Cupka.

The violent crime is back. In addition to a stabbing incident in November, the gunplay that marked weekend nights last spring and summer has returned with a fatal shooting last month of 29-year-old Adam Cloud of New Kensington on Freyburg Street. Just this weekend, another victim was shot in the chest outside Walker’s Pub. Police have now charged 25-year-old Julyan Richards with attempted homicide.

Residents and business owners want action, but those KDKA’s Andy Sheehan spoke with do not want a return to measures taken last year aimed at reducing the crowds like cutting down traffic to one lane on East Carson Street, blocking other streets and eliminating parking and Uber drop-offs and pickups.

“They took the traffic patterns off Carson Street and took them into the residential areas and made it worse back there. Instead of having problems in one area, now you had it all over,” said Cupka.

Pittsburgh Police Commander John Fisher said those measures work and police are prepared to reinstate them if the situation gets worse.

“Worse case scenario, if violence gets really bad down on the South Side this summer, we will become very assertive with it and take the necessary measures to curb it and stop it,”

Bar owners have requested a meeting with District Attorney Stephen Zappala who indicated he will explore solutions.

His office said: “DA Zappala has regularly met with business owners on the South Side over the years to hear their concerns and will be doing so again in the next few weeks.”

Cupka said the number of police is not the problem. He says they’re under orders to take a hands-off approach to the crowds, which has let the situation get out of hand.

“There isn’t a magic potion. Just let the police do their jobs,” said Cupka. When asked what that meant to him, he said, “If someone is in a fight, you arrest them. If there’s a congregation of people causing problems, you need to disperse them.”

All through the summer last year, the residents and bar owners met with the city to find answers. It’s expected they will be doing it again to address a problem that defies easy solutions.