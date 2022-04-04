PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grab the umbrella. Over the next seven days, there’s a chance for rain on each one of those days.

Right Now: Dry this morning with some light passing rain showers around this afternoon. Highs near 50.

Alert: Potentially looking at Wednesday being a First Alert Day due to storms rolling through. Need to look closer at the day. Currently, the SPC has us just in a general storm chance

Aware: There is at least a chance for rain every day over the next week.

It starts off today with afternoon showers being possible.

There will be some variability to wind directions today with overall winds coming in out of the south at around 5mph.

The best chance for rain today comes in after 2:00 p.m. and goes through 6:00 p.m., although there is a chance for light passing showers just outside of those hours as well.

Looking ahead we have a better chance for rain coming in on Tuesday afternoon to the evening as a warm front is set to move through.

At this point in Allegheny County, rain probably arrives right at or just after school is getting out or the kids are arriving home after school. Once the rain arrives the chance for rain will stick around for the rest of the day.

Rain will be heaviest on Tuesday in the Laurel Highlands and the further southeast you are.

This means the chance for rain is the lowest in Mercer and Lawrence counties.

I just did a quick check of area rivers and it doesn’t look like they have adjusted the forecast yet for Tuesday’s rain chances. We will keep checking.

Looking way ahead there will be a storm chance on Wednesday as a cold front slides through.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in just the general storm chance area but I am going to be looking closer at that time period through the day today.

The rest of the week will see temperatures below average for this time of the year along with rain chances sticking around.

The chance for rain over the weekend is relatively low, but it is still there and could impact outside activities.

