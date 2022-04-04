By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks thirteen years since three Pittsburgh Police officers were ambushed and killed in Stanton Heights.
Officers Eric Kelly, Paul Sciullo, and Stephen Mayhle were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance.
They made the ultimate sacrifice. May they never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/U0QArXYU45
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 4, 2022
Two other officers were wounded.
The gunman Richard Poplawski was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011.
He remains on death row as Governor Wolf has placed a moratorium on the death penalty.