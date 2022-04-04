IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
Officers Eric Kelly, Paul Sciullo, and Stephen Mayhle were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks thirteen years since three Pittsburgh Police officers were ambushed and killed in Stanton Heights.

Two other officers were wounded.

The gunman Richard Poplawski was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011.

He remains on death row as Governor Wolf has placed a moratorium on the death penalty.