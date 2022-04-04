By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing attempted homicide charges for a shooting in the South Side Flats Saturday.
Police arrested 25-year-old Julyan Richards in connection with the shooting that left a man critically injured.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After South Side Flats Shooting
Police said officers found the victim shot in the shoulder outside of Walker’s Pub on Sarah Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers rendered aid until medics arrived, police said, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Richards is in the Allegheny County Jail charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.