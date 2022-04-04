By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer careened off the road and overturned on the side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp in Cranberry Township on Monday morning.

The crash happened after 10 a.m. at the westbound exit.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where the trailer was on its side and the cab of the truck was flipped on its roof.

The truck was hauling paint, some of which spilled at the scene.

Officials have not yet said what cause the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. His condition is unknown.

A tow truck is on the scene, along with cleanup crews.

