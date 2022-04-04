By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon police officers chased down a different type of escapee on Monday.

A wayward peacock with a tail full of beautiful feathers was spotted running through neighborhoods during the morning hours.

Police were called in to try to wrangle the bird.

They shared video on Facebook showing the bird running from officers and trying to fly away.

After a brief chase, officers were able to catch it.

Police eventually found the bird’s owner by reviewing traffic cam video. It showed that Blue, which is the peacock’s name, hitched a ride on the top of his owner’s work van.

It clung on to a roof rack on top of the van all the way from Washington County.

Blue’s owner had no idea. The two are now reunited and Blue was not harmed.

