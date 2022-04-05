BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler man is behind bars after police said he scammed several people out of thousands of dollars.

As many as four victims came forward to say they paid Billy Abrams to do home improvement projects that he never finished.

The victims hired Abrams and his company Billy’s Plumbing and Heating. All of them paid upfront and said Abrams either didn’t finish the jobs or even start them.

“I thought I recognized the name but I wasn’t sure, but then the next thing I know, the address came up and, ‘wow that’s across the street,’” one neighbor said.

Neighbors of Abrams told KDKA’S Shelley Bortz they’re shocked to hear that he has been charged with numerous felonies. Most on the quiet street in Butler said Abrams was nice and kept to himself.

“He never bothered me and I never bothered him and he was always nice to me,” another neighbor said.

State police in Butler said they received the first of four reports on Feb. 4 from a Penn Township resident who had hired Abrams to remove and replace an old boiler. The victim said he paid Abrams $4,800 upfront but he never came back to finish the job.

Less than a week later, police said the owner of an apartment building in Harrisville came forward with a similar claim. The owner paid Abrams $3,600 to install two new furnaces, but he only installed one.

Three days later, a Summitt Township homeowner filed a report with police claiming he paid Abrams $6,000 to replace a furnace and AC unit back in September, but once again Abrams was a no show.

The fourth filing came a few weeks later in March from a woman in Clay Township. She said Abrams was to replace a furnace to the tune of $2,500, but he never came back after getting the money.

During an interview with police, Abrams admitted to having a heroin problem and was robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Neighbors said they never noticed any suspicious activity at his home.

“I never really saw too much of anybody going in and out of the house. Most of the stuff would be coming from the back street in the back there,” the neighbor said.

Abrams is lodged at the Butler County prison on $25,000 bond.

He has three preliminary hearings set for April 13, 19 and 20.