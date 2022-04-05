By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chris Rock has been all over the news the past two weeks and now he’ll be in Pittsburgh for two shows.READ MORE: White House To Extend Student Loan Pause Through Aug. 31
Rock added a second show to his stop in the Steel City. The comedian is performing at the Benedum Center Sept. 26-27.READ MORE: Washington County Man Faces Attempted Homicide Charges For Allegedly Stabbing Roommate
Tickets for the first show are sold out, but you can pick up tickets for the second show starting Friday at 10 a.m.
Rock’s Ego Death World Tour will take him across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.MORE NEWS: Student Injured In Shooting At Erie High School, Suspect Not In Custody
The comedian made headlines after he was slapped by Will Smith after making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. Smith resigned from the Academy nearly a week later, and Rock did not press charges.