GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The attorney representing a Westmoreland County couple accused of watching their kids on camera and locking up the food cabinets spoke out following what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

The couple was given a tentative deal, and attorney Casey White said the deal comes with the goal of Nevin and Leann Lawson getting back their three children. He said it’s a step forward in making that happen.

“It’s clear their house was certainly not a house of horrors. It’s a nice home, a clean home,” said White.

That’s how White described the couple’s home on Indian Hill Road in Allegheny Township. The couple held hands as they headed into court on Tuesday. Their children, who are between the ages of 9 and 16, were there accompanied by relatives.

“We could’ve had a preliminary hearing where each side threw stones at each other, but we bypassed that. And we want to work together with Westmoreland County children’s services, as well as any future custody matters, and try and work to get the kids back into the care of Nevin and Leann,” said White.

White said there’s still a long way to go before that happens.

“Right now, the tentative offer was for all felony charges to be dismissed in lieu of a guilty plea to a misdemeanor as far as Mr. Lawson,” said White.

For Leann, White said her record will be wiped clean if she enters into an accelerated rehabilitative disposition program in Westmoreland County. White said as long as they follow these orders, the deal should stand.

Police were called to the home in January. Investigators said there were cameras in all the rooms, devices set up to limit access to food and bathrooms, and there were secret passageways throughout the house. Police described the basement as something out of the movie “Silence of the Lambs.”

White said there are a lot of gray areas as to the allegations.

“A lot of those cameras were not in use. There were some issues in the past with Mr. Lawson, but none of the cameras were directed at the children for any nefarious purposes,” said White.

The couple will be back in court at the beginning of June. The children are staying with relatives.

White said they were also served custody papers in court, so that is another thing they’ll have to figure out.