By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have converged on Erie High School where at least one person has been shot, authorities said.

The school building is “on hard lockdown” and police are securing the building, the Erie School District said in a message on Facebook.

One person was shot, Erie police said. They were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The suspect ran from the school building, Pennsylvania state police said.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the school until further notice.

They are working with school district officials to dismiss the students safely.

Erie Police responded to Erie High School for an emergency. Police have secured the building. There is a high presence of police cars. Please avoid the area. — Erie Police Dept. (@eriepolice) April 5, 2022

State police are assisting in the investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop E is assisting with an active shooter situation at Erie High School. As of right now the building is secured and the shooter has fled the school. There was one non life threatening injury sustained during the incident. — Troopers C. Schick, M. McGee, A. Hacke (@PSPTroopEPIO) April 5, 2022

