The suspect ran from the school building, Pennsylvania state police said.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have converged on Erie High School where at least one person has been shot, authorities said.

The school building is “on hard lockdown” and police are securing the building, the Erie School District said in a message on Facebook.

One person was shot, Erie police said. They were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the school until further notice.

They are working with school district officials to dismiss the students safely.

State police are assisting in the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.