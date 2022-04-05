CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Officials said crews battled a two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes on Locust Street near Van Braam Street on Monday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire spread to three homes and was under control around 11 p.m. Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home and then spread.

“We just heard knocking on our door. I ran up and I got my roommates and I was like, ‘Get out of the house,'” said one person who lived in an impacted rowhome.

A connecting building also caught fire hours later. No injuries were reported.

No word on what caused the fire.