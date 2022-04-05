PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gregory Sabak said he would not be here today if it wasn’t for his organ donor.

At 39 years old, he found out he needed a heart transplant.

“It felt like kind of having like a ton of bricks just dropped on you all of sudden,” Sabak said. “You’re at the prime of your life, basically, and all of sudden you have to dig yourself back out and try to rebuild your life.”

After more than two tough years on the transplant waiting list, Sabak finally had a match. He received his new heart and a second chance at life in 2016.

“It was a total change of lifestyle,” said Sabak. “I was just barely hanging on to being fully functional. I’m normal now to where things that I had to give up, I’m able to do again.”

Now, Sabak is sharing his journey and encouraging others to become donors. He, along with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, spoke at Forbes Hospital at the flag-raising ceremony in honor of Donate Life Month on Tuesday.

“As the donate life flag is raised, we send an unmistakably sign of hope to the more than 100,000 people in the United States who continue to wait for a lifesaving transplant,” said Kristen Stone, the Core Laboratory services director. “And also, show our generous donor families our sincere gratitude.”

Core said it had a record number of organ donors last year and saved 700 lives.

“At the Allegheny Health Network, we had over 40 organ donors, and that resulted in 90 lives being changed,” said Mark Rubino, president of Forbes Hospital.

Core and Forbes Hospital also helped heal hundreds of lives through tissue and cornea donations. But they hope more people register, as more than 2,500 people are waiting for transplants in western Pennsylvania.

One donor can save up to eight lives and improve more than 75 others. Core said 20 people die each day without receiving a transplant.

“We have so many people on the waiting list. Their lives are really on hold, and they’re looking for that second chance,” said Rubino.

To become a donor, click here for more.