By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bill Peduto is going back to school — but not as a student.

Carnegie Mellon University announced Monday that Peduto will be joining the Heinz College’s faculty as a Distinguished Executive in Residence.

In his role with the school, Peduto will serve in a role as a guest lecturer and will also co-teach a mini course.

“We are proud to welcome former Mayor Peduto to Heinz College,” said Ramayya Krishnan, Dean of Heinz College. “While in office, Mayor Peduto modernized city government and truly transformed Pittsburgh into a leading 21st Century city. We know our students will benefit from his leadership experience as well as his expertise in public policy and management.”

Peduto served as the 60th mayor of the City of Pittsbugh from 2013 through 2021.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to join Heinz College as a Distinguished Executive in Residence,” said Peduto. “During my time on the City Council and as mayor, I had the opportunity to work with the university and college on several events and initiatives. I am pleased to formalize our relationship and work together to educate our leaders of tomorrow.”

Peduto’s term with the Heinz College will run through March 2023.