WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Neighbors in Hamnett Place said two dogs allegedly terrorizing the community are hungry, aggressive and on the loose.

Police responded and found out the owner abandoned the dogs in a home with no heat or electricity.

The dog’s owner told police she didn’t have any gas and her landlord cut the electricity so she was in the process of moving. But police say she admitted to leaving the two dogs behind and is now accused of animal cruelty and neglect.

Wilkinsburg police say neighbors started calling after two abandoned dogs got out of the home.

“Hamnett Place is a pretty tight-knit community and so the text messages were flying,” said neighbor Joy Royes.

Royes said the dogs started aggressively charging and biting several people and their animals.

“Everyone heard all of the barking and screaming,” Royes said.

She sent pictures showing the police response. Officers soon learned the dogs’ owner Ameythyst Riley abandoned the animals.

“And if the dogs are hungry and scared, they’re gonna come out,” Royes said.

Police cited Riley for animal neglect and abuse, and endangering the people just trying to live or walk nearby.

“Everyone’s watching and everyone’s trying to see that everyone stays safe. At least we all know each other, but people innocently taking the busway or walking back and forth to Penn Avenue aren’t aware of the circumstances and are at risk.”

One attack allegedly sent a neighbor’s cat to the emergency vet with a serious spinal cord issue.

Royes’ neighbor lucked out in comparison.

“My neighbor — he and his dog were attacked, and he said none of the bites broke the skin but both he and his dog were fighting,” Royes said.

Neighbors aren’t sure why the owner isn’t facing more serious charges, saying a small child could have been seriously injured.

There’s no word on what will happen to the two animals, but police advised the owner they’re no longer allowed near children or other animals.