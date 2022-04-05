PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the past few years, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has made painful decisions to merge parishes and close churches and schools.

None more painful than in Bloomfield and Garfield, where it’s already closed one church and now must close another. It is causing friction between parishioners and Bishop David Zubik.

It might take the wisdom of Solomon. Should the bishop close the more modern, 1960s vintage Immaculate Conception Church or the more stately and visible St. Joseph’s Church on Liberty Avenue?

Two weeks ago, the bishop told the congregation at Immaculate Conception that it would be St. Joseph’s to stay open, much to the dismay of some parishioners.

“This church is 130 years old,” said parishioner Linda Vacca. “There are serious problems with it, the structure and environmental safety.”

Vacca is leading a group of parishioners asking the bishop to reverse himself and instead close St. Joseph’s, which they say is badly deteriorating and will be too expensive to rehab. Her group cites a report commissioned by the diocese citing “life safety considerations” and recommending air monitors “to check for mold, pathogens and contaminants.”

“I would have fought tooth and nail to keep this church open if I thought it was worth it,” said parishioner Gloria LeDonne.

“Both churches are in need of repair well over $1 million,” Zubik said.

Bishop Zubik said he has empathy for these parishioners, who stand to lose a church they love, but he said a tough decision needed to be made. His reports said while repairs to St. Joseph’s will cost about $1.6 million, Immaculate Conception runs a close second at $1.4 million. And despite concerns to the contrary, he said the work at St. Joseph’s can be done while staying open to the congregation.

The last mass at Immaculate Conception will be said three Sundays from now.