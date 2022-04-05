By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) – The Kiski Area School District is alerting parents after an elementary student brought bullets onto a school bus.
In a letter to families, the superintendent said two bullets were found on a bus Tuesday morning.
The superintendent said the investigation led to an elementary student, but “there is no evidence to suggest malicious intent and no evidence of any weapons being present.”
The student is facing discipline, the superintendent said, and the district will continue to monitor the situation.
“Please take this notice as an opportunity to discuss with your family the importance of keeping all firearm paraphernalia locked and away from children. The Kiski Area School District believes that the safety of our students and staff is a priority,” the letter said.