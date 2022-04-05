By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged in connection with five home burglaries in Allegheny County over the last year.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 20-year-old Andrew Clinton of Squirrel Hill has been charged with multiple counts, including burglary, criminal attempt burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

According to police, he is accused of five burglaries in Fox Chapel Borough and O’Hara Township. Law enforcement said cash, jewelry, sports memorabilia and firearm were some of the items reported stolen in the burglaries.

The first burglaries were reported on Feb. 7, 2021, and the last ones were reported on March 28, 2022.

Police said the 20-year-old attracted their attention last month when his car got stuck in the mud on the same street and same day as one of the burglaries. Police later searched his home and found some of the stolen items.

Clinton was arrested Tuesday and is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his arraignment.