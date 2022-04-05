By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man was arrested and is facing felony assault charges following an incident that occurred at the Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration Building.

According to police paperwork, 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen is accused of assaulting a Pittsburgh Public Schools Police officer.

McSwiggen allegedly became ‘very loud and disgruntled’ after he arrived at the district’s administration building and had demanded to speak to Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters, despite not having an appointment.

Officers on duty told McSwiggen that Dr. Walters was busy but that they would be glad to help him, to which McSwiggen responded “No, I want to speak to your boss.”

McSwiggen was then asked to leave the building five to six times, according to police.

Police say that McSwiggen was yelling and tried walking through a metal detector, making contact with a security officer in the process.

Two other Pittsburgh Public Schools Police officers then attempted to remove McSwiggen from the building, when McSwiggen then allegedly ‘threw a forearm’ into one of the officers.

Police say McSwiggen has been banned from school property at the Greenfield School and that this is not the first time he has showed up at the district’s administration building.

McSwiggen was arrested and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, defiant trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing has been set for next week.