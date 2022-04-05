By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people, including a New Sewickley police officer, were injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County, authorities said.
In a Facebook post, the department said Corporal Gregory Carney was involved in a head-on crash while returning home from a training class in Meadville on Tuesday.
He sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh, the Facebook post said. Two others were also taken to local hospitals following the crash near Lancaster Township.
Police are investigating the crash.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.