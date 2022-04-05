CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people, including a New Sewickley police officer, were injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County, authorities said.

(Photo: NewsChopper2/KDKA)

In a Facebook post, the department said Corporal Gregory Carney was involved in a head-on crash while returning home from a training class in Meadville on Tuesday.

He sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh, the Facebook post said. Two others were also taken to local hospitals following the crash near Lancaster Township.

