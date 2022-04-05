By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he stabbed his roommate during a fight.

According to the criminal complaint, Dylan Gledhill showed up at the Canonsburg police department covered in blood Monday afternoon. He told police he got into a fight with his roommate at their home on Hunting Creek Road.

Police found the roommate with multiple lacerations on his arms. The roommate told police he and Gledhill got into a fight and Gledhill started to hit him. He said he grabbed Gledhill to try and calm him down, but Gledhill pulled away and came back with a “dagger.”

The roommate was flown to a trauma center for surgery, police said.

Police weren’t able to provide an update on the victim’s condition Tuesday but the North Strabane Township chief said he lost a “significant” amount of blood.

In addition to criminal attempt homicide, Gledhill also faces aggravated and simple assault charges.