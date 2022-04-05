By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has a busy season of musical theater planned for its 2022-23 season.

The tours for nine of Broadway’s biggest hits will stop at the Benedum Center from October 2022 through May 2023.

Don’t let the cold bother you anyway when Elsa, Anna and Olaf blow a blizzard into town from Oct. 5-16. The musical version of Disney’s megahit “Frozen” opens the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season.

Things will warm up from Nov. 15-20 when “Hadestown” takes us on a journey to the underworld. The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2019 and a Grammy in 2020 for Best Musical Theater Album.

In the new year, the Pittsburgh Cultural District welcomes the classic musical “Hairspray” and new hit “Jagged Little Pill” based on Alanis Morissette’s music. Both are scheduled to hit the stage in January.

The ghost-with-the-most, “Beetlejuice,” will haunt the stage in February. Henry VIII’s “Six” wives will rock out in March.

Finally, she’s “simply the best.” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” will be on the stage next April.

The season specials are “Les Misérables” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Single tickets will go on sale throughout the year, but season subscriptions are available now.

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website here.