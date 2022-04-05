CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Jordan Boyd was last seen in Observatory Hill around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Boyd may be in the North Side or Homestead areas.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and is possibly wearing black clothing and a blue jacket.

Call police at (412) 323-7141 with any information.