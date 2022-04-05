By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.READ MORE: Ohio Bill Would Ban Educators From Teaching About Sexual Orientation Or Gender Identity In K-3
READ MORE: Decision To Close Immaculate Conception Church Over St. Joseph's Church Leaves Some Parishioners With Questions
Jordan Boyd was last seen in Observatory Hill around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Boyd may be in the North Side or Homestead areas.
SVU detectives seek your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Jordan Boyd is 13, 5’8”, and was last seen on 4/2/22 in Observatory Hill. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 412-323-7141. More Here➡️ https://t.co/wLurjCMA08 pic.twitter.com/csD2fQxDf1
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 6, 2022
He is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and is possibly wearing black clothing and a blue jacket.MORE NEWS: Inflation Driving Up Cost Of Child Care
Call police at (412) 323-7141 with any information.