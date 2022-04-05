PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Keep that umbrella handy with rain and even some general thunderstorms moving through both today and Wednesday.

Right Now: Dry and cool for the morning, rain arrives as soon as noon for places south of I-70. Should be after 2:00 p.m. for Allegheny and Westmoreland County

Alert: We’ve decided to stand down from a FAWD overnight. Flooding risk appears VERY low and this will just be moderate rain moving through

Aware: Another cool down is expected as an upper low moves by for the end of the week. These systems are notoriously difficult to access when and where it will be raining.

For today, the morning will be dry with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than where they were yesterday. We are still in the 30s though with light winds.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m.

As we head into the afternoon our rain chance will begin to arrive with places south of I-70 seeing rain arriving before 2:00 p.m. but not before noon.

Allegheny/Westmoreland County won’t see any rain until after 2:00 p.m. Places along I-80 won’t see a lot of rain at all today and overnight.

Highs today will be near 60°.

Over the next 24 hours, Pittsburgh should expect to see anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half- inch. The Laurel Highlands though should be expecting to see rain totals near an inch. The further to the southwest you are located here in Western Pennsylvania, the better chance for seeing more rain with the core of the system remaining just southwest of us.

While I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, this is a rain event with the peak time for rain coming throughout the evening.

Rain should be out of here by the Wednesday morning rush hour.

While most of Wednesday will be dry, there will be another chance for rain around sunset as a line of what looks to be general thunderstorms rolls through.

A quick downpour will be possible as the system arrives with some lightning expected and some gusty straight-line winds still

possible.

Wednesday highs will be near 70° with morning lows in the mid-40s.

Looking at the rest of the week, an upper-level low will track through our area on Thursday through Saturday bringing mostly cloudy skies and light rain and drizzle chances.

Highs will be near 50 degrees on both Friday and Saturday with morning lows back in the 30s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.