PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s decision day in two of Pennsylvania’s legislative districts and voters will get to voice their choice, electing two new State House members.

The special elections are being held to fill the two State House seats vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his Chief of Staff, Jake Wheatley.

The seats will represent the 19th and 24th legislative districts in the state.

More than 90,000 residents are eligible to vote in these districts.

In the 24th district, Democrat Martell Covington is running against Republican Todd Koger.

In the 19th district, Democrat Aerion Abney is running unopposed.

If you’re planning on voting, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be returned by 8:00 p.m., as well.

For information on polling places, click here.

Because of these special elections, 15 schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system will transition to remote learning today.