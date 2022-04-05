By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The first eaglet has hatched at the bald eagles' nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin.
A pip in the egg was first spotted Monday morning and it fully hatched at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the first eaglet of the season for the nesting pair near the U.S. Steel plant.
The mother eagle laid the egg 36 days ago, at the end of February. Her second egg came four days later, and could hatch later this week.
There are already three eaglets in the Hays' bald eagles' nest.
