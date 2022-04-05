WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making.
Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments.READ MORE: Biden Administration Expands Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program To Aid More Borrowers
The action applies to more than 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to the latest data from the Education Department. That includes more than 7 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans, meaning they are at least 270 days late on payments.READ MORE: Wolf Administration Reminds Students Of FAFSA Deadline
Borrowers will not be asked to make payments until after Aug. 31, and interest rates are expected to remain at 0% during that period.
The extension was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg.MORE NEWS: Student Loans And The Struggle Of Paying Them Off
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)